RADCOM prices public offering of 1,444,814 ordinary shares

RADCOM (RDCM -0.5% ) priced its previously announced underwritten public offering of 1,444,814 ordinary shares, at an offering price of $19.50 per share.

Gross proceeds from the offering are expected to be approximately $28.2M, before underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses.

The company has also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 216,722 ordinary shares at the public offering price.

Net proceeds of the offering will be used for general corporate purposes, which may include financing its operations, capital expenditures and corporate development.

William Blair & Company, L.L.C. and Needham & Company, LLC are acting as joint book-running managers.

