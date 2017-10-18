Hanesbrands acquires Alternative Apparel

Hanesbrands (HBI +1.2% ) announces a deal to acquire privately-held Alternative Apparel in an all-cash transaction valued at ~$60M on an enterprise basis.

Alternative Apparel is expected to generate sales of $70M in 2017. The retailer sells online and has stores in Venice, California; SoHo, New York; and San Francisco.

The post-synergy purchase price multiple on Alternative Apparel is estimated at 3.5X the projected EBITDA.

"This is an exciting acquisition that supports our activewear growth strategy," says CEO Gerald Evans.

