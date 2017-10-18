Taiwan economics ministry concerned about Qualcomm fine

Taiwan’s Ministry of Economic Affairs expresses concerns about the $773M fine antitrust regulators gave Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) last week.

The economics ministry says it “would like to see better coordination between industrial development and fair trading” and that antitrust regulators didn’t account for Qualcomm’s impact on the local tech industry.

The ministry calls Qualcomm an “indispensable partner.”

Qualcomm plans to appeal the antitrust fine.

