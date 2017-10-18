Dow jumps in early trading as IBM soars 8%

Stocks open higher, with an outsized 110-point gain in the Dow as IBM +8% in early action after reporting better than expected quarterly earnings and revenues; Dow +0.5% , S&P +0.1% , Nasdaq flat.

Roughly 50 points of the Dow's initial advance comes from IBM's strong start, and the stock's trading volume in the first few minutes already exceeded its full-day average.

The health care ( +0.6% ) and energy groups ( +0.2% ) show early relative strength while consumer staples ( -0.3% ) is the weakest performer.

European markets move higher, with Germany's DAX and France's CAC +0.5 % and U.K.'s FTSE +0.4% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei finished +0.1% and China's Shanghai Composite closed +0.3% .

In U.S. data, September housing starts and building permits fell more than expected.

U.S. Treasury prices are lower in the early going, pushing the yield on the benchmark 10-year note 4 bps higher at 2.34% and the two-year note by 2 bps to 1.56%.

U.S. crude oil +0.7% at $52.24/bbl ahead of EIA petroleum inventories to be released later this morning.

The Fed Beige Book will be released at 2 p.m. ET and could shed light on the Fed's thoughts on economic conditions.