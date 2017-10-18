Loxo's larotrectinib shows 75% response rate in TRK fusion cancers, U.S. marketing application by year-end

Loxo Oncology (LOXO +0.3% ) announces topline overall response rate (ORR) data from the independent review of the larotrectinib dataset. The full dataset is being reserved for publication.

The overall response rate in TRK fusion cancers was 75% determined by the independent review committee. The proportions of partial responders and complete responders were 62% and 13%, respectively.

The company expects to file a U.S. marketing application by year-end and an European marketing application next year.

Larotrectinib (LOXO-101) inhibits a group of enzymes called tropomyosin receptor kinases (TRK), a group of proteins that plays a key role in cellular communications. Cancers hijack these communication pathways to send messages to the cells to grow, change or survive. Those characterized by these alterations, termed NTRK fusions, are the therapeutic targets for the drug.