CGG +19% after shareholder vote favors restructuring plan

CGG (CGG +19.6% ) surges in early trading after apparently obtaining a favorable vote by long-standing shareholders on its financial restructuring plan.

The French manufacturer of geophysical equipment, which filed for bankruptcy in France and the U.S. in June, is calling a vote on Oct. 31 regarding the restructuring plan, which it says should result in a favorable vote.

CGG has more than $3B in debt, and the restructuring calls for unsecured debt to be converted to equity, maturities on secured debt to be extended and $500M in new money to be raised.