Supervalu leads grocery sector higher

It's a super rally for Supervalu (SVU +9.3%) after the company tops Q2 estimates and makes a strategic investment.
The sizable profit beat turned in by Supervalu has helped sentiment across the jittery grocery store sector. In early trading, Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NGVC +5.5%), Smart & Final Stores (SFS +3.7%) and Ingles Markets (IMKTA +3.5%) are making notable gains. Kroger (KR +0.8%) is also in positive territory.
