Supervalu leads grocery sector higher

It's a super rally for Supervalu (SVU +9.3% ) after the company tops Q2 estimates and makes a strategic investment.

The sizable profit beat turned in by Supervalu has helped sentiment across the jittery grocery store sector. In early trading, Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NGVC +5.5% ), Smart & Final Stores (SFS +3.7% ) and Ingles Markets (IMKTA +3.5% ) are making notable gains. Kroger (KR +0.8% ) is also in positive territory.

