GE options include dividend cut, exiting Baker Hughes, analyst says

General Electric (GE +0.1% ) shares should continue to drift lower but a "myriad of potential moves" from the company are forthcoming, possibly including exiting Baker Hughes (BHGE +1.2% ) through a share exchange and selling the transportation unit for a combined $30B-$35B, J.P. Morgan analyst Stephen Tusa speculates.

Among other possible outcomes include raising $8B of debt for pension funding, undertaking a restructuring to save $2B-$3B, and/or cutting the dividend to $0.60/share from the current $0.96 which would free up $3B in additional available cash flow per year, Tusa says, adding that potential actions will begin to clarify this Friday with GE's earnings report.

The GE bear, who said a week ago that a dividend cut looked "extremely likely," keeps an Underweight rating on the shares with a $20 price target.