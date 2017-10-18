Credit Suisse sees upside for Dr Pepper Snapple

Credit Suisse sees an attractive entry point on Outperform-rated Dr Pepper Snapple (DPS -0.3% ) after some communications missteps by management kept investors cautious on the beverage stock.

"While we don't necessarily expect the upcoming results to be a catalyst for the shares, much of how the market reacts will depend on the tone the company takes when talking about Bai and its plans to continue expanding the brand in the US and abroad," reads the CS note.

"We continue to model strong organic growth in the base business where Bai was already integrated and we expect the acquired Bai business to contribute 2 pts of incremental growth."

"We are tweaking our EPS up by 1c this year and maintaining our $107 target price."

Shares of Dr Pepper are down 1.67% YTD vs. -2.69% for the PowerShares Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF.