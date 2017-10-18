Sina sends shareholder letter urging vote for its board candidate

Sina (NASDAQ:SINA) announces the board unanimously recommends that shareholders vote for the company’s nominee Yichen Zhang and against the nominees from Aristeia Capital.

The shareholder letter follows the filing of proxy materials in an ongoing fight between Sina and Aristeia, which has put forward two nominees, Brett Krause and Thomas Manning.

Sina again points out that Manning and Krause were paid $160K to participate in the proxy contest, notes that Krause has a conflict of interest as an investor in competitor Inke, and says Manning is overcommitted with eight boards and organizations.

Sina’s Annual General Meeting is November 3.

