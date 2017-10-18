DarioHealth up 57% on CE Mark for glucose monitor

Thinly traded nano cap DarioHealth (DRIO +56.7% ) is up on whopping 152x surge in volume in response to CE Mark certification for its Dario Blood Glucose Monitoring System that can be used with the latest Apple devices, including the iPhone 8. It can be used with either a 3.5 mm headphone jack or Lightning connector.

CEO Erez Raphael says, "We've been working tirelessly to bring forth a solution that would meet the rigorous standards required to achieve the CE Mark. We are proud that our organization worked with agility to ensure connectivity to the latest Apple devices. This significant milestone will allow us to open to a whole new market segment and re-engage with former Dario users who now have the newest Apple devices. The actual Lighting-enabled prototype has been ready for a long time, and the CE Mark is just the beginning. We will continue to support our users around the world and, to that end, have begun the formal process with regulatory agencies in the U.S., Canada, and Australia."