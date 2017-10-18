Puma a star performer in sporting goods sector

German sportswear company Puma (OTCPK:PPRUF, OTCPK:PPRUY, [PMMAF]]) lifted its guidance for the third time this year in a notable development for the broad sports apparel sector.

Puma now expects 14% to 16% sales growth for the full year, compared to its last revision for 12% to 14% growth. Perhaps more importantly, EPS and margin guidance were also hiked by the Kering-owned multinational.

The sparkling numbers from Puma are of some interest to investors in Foot Locker (FL +1.7% ), Finish (FINL +0.9% ), Shoe Carnival (SCVL +1.8% ), Caleres (CAL +1.3% ), DSW (DSW +3.3% ), Geneseco (GCO +2.4% ), Nike (NKE +0.4% ), Crocs (CROX +1.1% ), Under Armour (UAA -0.3% ), Columbia Sportswear (COLM +1.1% ), Big Five Sporting Goods (BGFV +1.1% ) and Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS +1.2% ).