Puma a star performer in sporting goods sector

German sportswear company Puma (OTCPK:PPRUF, OTCPK:PPRUY, [PMMAF]]) lifted its guidance for the third time this year in a notable development for the broad sports apparel sector.
Puma now expects 14% to 16% sales growth for the full year, compared to its last revision for 12% to 14% growth. Perhaps more importantly, EPS and margin guidance were also hiked by the Kering-owned multinational.
The sparkling numbers from Puma are of some interest to investors in Foot Locker (FL +1.7%), Finish (FINL +0.9%), Shoe Carnival (SCVL +1.8%), Caleres (CAL +1.3%), DSW (DSW +3.3%), Geneseco (GCO +2.4%), Nike (NKE +0.4%), Crocs (CROX +1.1%), Under Armour (UAA -0.3%), Columbia Sportswear (COLM +1.1%), Big Five Sporting Goods (BGFV +1.1%) and Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS +1.2%).
Shares of Puma are up over 3% in Frankfurt trading ,while Adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY) is down 1%.