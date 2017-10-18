Cruise Automation reported to be in talks with Uber

General Motors (NYSE:GM) property Cruise Automation is in talks with Uber (Private:UBER) to launch a self-driving car program in San Francisco, according to The Information's Amir Efrati.

The development is notable due to GM's $500M investment and partnership with Lyft (Private:LYFT).

"While the alliance hasn’t been publicly dissolved, Lyft also has moved on by launching its own autonomous vehicle development unit and working with GM’s rivals," writes Efrati.

The autonomous vehicle scorecard of tech-automaker partnerships is expected to continue to shift around.