Scotiabank puts gold trading unit on the block

The "straw that broke the camel's back," says those in the know, was Scotiabank's (NYSE:BNS) lending to Dallas precious metals refinery Elemetal.

Elemetal in March was charged by the U.S. of a money laundering scheme using "billions of dollars of criminally derived gold," mostly from Peru. Neither Scotiabank nor its gold unit ScotiaMocatta were accused of any wrongdoing.

Scotiabank is one of five bullion banks settling gold trades in London.

JPMorgan is handling the sale and Chinese buyers are rumored targets.

Source: Financial Times