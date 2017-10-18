Adtran -4.4% after posting mixed Q3 results

The stock opened at a 3.5-year high of $25.10, but Adtran (NASDAQ:ADTN) quickly dropped and has declined 4.4% after posting Q3 earnings where profits beat expectations but revenues fell just short of consensus.

Net income rose to $15.9M from a year-ago $12.4M; non-GAAP EPS rose 42% to $0.37.

Sales breakout: Products, $145.5M (up 6.7%); Services, $39.6M (up 21.6%).

We continued to see strong sales in our domestic ultra-broadband solutions and services, which have more than doubled from the same period last year," said CEO Tom Stanton. "Total company revenues grew by 10% compared to the same period last year as a result of strength in both our Network Solutions segment and a record performance in our services revenues, which again grew at a double-digit pace.

Press Release