Transocean -4% after signing new rig contract at 75% dayrate discount

Transocean (RIG -3.8% ) sinks despite signing a new two-year contract for the Deepwater Invictus ultra-deepwater drillship with three one-year priced options.

The rig’s $106M of revenue for two years of work calculates to a $145K dayrate, a 75% reduction from the current $592K - a great deal for BHP Billiton (BHP -1.4% ), which secures a modern rig built in 2014 for a very cheap price - further evidence of the dismal state of the offshore drilling market.

Bloomberg also published a story today describing RIG's retirement of six floating rigs that will add up to a $1.4B writeoff as a signal of "just how bleak the future looks for deepwater drilling."

Offshore drilling rig operators junked more rigs during Q3 than have ever been trashed in a 90-day stretch, according to the report.

“Deepwater is going to be playing a much-reduced role on the global oil supply stage relative to what the industry expected as recently as three years ago,” says FBR analyst Thomas Curran.