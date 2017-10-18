Delta plans to avoid tariffs by taking Bombardier jets from Alabama plant

Delta Air Lines (DAL +0.4% ) plans to take delivery of Bombardier's (OTCQX:BDRAF, OTCQX:BDRBF) CSeries jets from Airbus's (OTCPK:EADSF, OTCPK:EADSY) Alabama plant, avoiding any potential tariffs from the U.S. government, CEO Ed Bastian says.

But the trade spat between Boeing (BA) and Bombardier will not discourage DAL from buying Boeing planes in the future, with Bastian saying his company has “a great relationship with Boeing” and the the airline is the second-largest Boeing operator in the world.

Bastian says the CSeries jetliners will help DAL bring more flying in-house and build up routes from its smaller hubs, including New York’s La Guardia Airport.