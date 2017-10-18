Renewable energy has little impact on bottom line so far, BP's Dudley says

BP's (BP -0.4% ) renewable energy projects are not yet having much impact on the company's profits, but "the evolution of the energy markets is going to take decades and decades and decades," CEO Bob Dudley tells the Oil & Money conference in London.

While BP is among the largest investors in renewables among its peers, Dudley says, "it's fair to say they don't, as yet, make a material difference to the bottom line," and the company is still committed to its oil and gas business, as "even with the most aggressive forecasts for renewables, the world will likely be looking elsewhere to other sources of energy for the next few decades."

BP is focusing on smaller investments in renewable energy to avoid large losses in the sector like those it suffered earlier in the decade, Dudley says.