Florida regulator rejects cost recovery for proposed FPL nuclear reactors

Florida utility regulators yesterday rejected a request from NextEra Energy (NEE -0.4% ) unit Florida Power & Light to recover costs incurred after 2016 for two new nuclear reactors at the Turkey Point power plant.

The Florida Public Service Commission cited insufficient evidence to decide on FPL’s request to recover costs because the utility did not file a required feasibility analysis for the new reactors in 2017.

FPL has not made a final decision to build the new reactors, whose designer and planned builder is Toshiba's bankrupt Westinghouse unit; two reactors already are operating at the Turkey Point plant south of Miami.