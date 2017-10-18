Midday read: Robots coming to Wall Street

"The fraternity of bond jockeys, derivatives mavens and stock pickers who've long personified the industry are giving way to algorithms, and soon, artificial intelligence," write Saijel Kishan, Hugh Son and Mira Rojanasakul at Bloomberg.

Anxiety is on the rise among the ranks of Wall Street workers as companies roll out machine-learning software to suggest bets, set prices, and craft hedges. The majority of job listings for Goldman Sachs' securities business aren't looking for ex-Ivy League jocks anymore, but instead tech talent (presumably one could be both).

Steven Cohen is looking into automating his money managers, and Marc Andreessen says the system could do with 100K less workers.

Full article here