Encana +4% on glowing five-year projections

Encana (ECA +4.4% ) says it expects to increase cash flow by ~25%/year over the next five years, according to a presentation slides released for the company's investor day.

ECA forecasts cumulative free cash flow through 2022 will total ~$1.5B, assuming oil prices at $50/bbl, driven by a profit margin that expands to $16/bbl of production, up from ~$11/bbl currently.

"Our updated five-year plan is better on every measure," says ECA President and CEO Doug Suttles. "We are on track to deliver leading corporate returns, strong cash flow growth and substantial free cash flow, without any improvement in commodity prices."