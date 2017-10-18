Two-year high for Canadian Pacific after earnings

A confident tone from Canadian Pacific's (CP +5.8% ) management during the firm's earnings call is helping shares run to a two-year high.

Progress on the labor front was cited as well as some gains with pricing.

"Pricing improved this quarter. Same-store price planned towards the high end of 2.5% to 3% range. And I can tell you we’re optimistic that pricing could present upside as we look forward," updated CP's John Brooks.

Capital allocation was also a topic during the call. Execs noted the $575M in free cash flow generated YTD is helping the company to buy back shares.

