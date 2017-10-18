JD.com makes Singles Day moves in teaming with Tencent, Wal-Mart

Ahead of China's biggest shopping day of the year, JD.com (JD +2.9% ) is making its move against sales leader Alibaba (BABA +1.8% ), with a data deal it's entering with Tencent (TCEHY +0.7% ) as well as a partnership with Wal-Mart (WMT +0.4% ).

Singles Day arrives Nov. 11, marking the world's biggest day for online shopping; last year, Alibaba set a Singles Day record with 120.7B yuan (about $17.8B) in gross merchandise moved.

The "JD-Tencent Retail Marketing Solution" will combine purchasing history with data on the 900M users of WeChat to get greater insight into purchasing decisions. It builds on a partnership announced in late 2015 where the two combined on mobile marketing solutions.

It also gives online discounts to WeChat Pay users who are shopping in physical stores.

Meanwhile, JD and Wal-Mart (one of JD.com's top shareholders) will merge membership systems in China to combine discounts and consumer benefits, and allow JD to fulfill customer orders using Wal-Mart's inventory. Wal-Mart has about 400 stores in China.