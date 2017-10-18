Shell open first charging points at U.K. gasoline stations

Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) has opened its first rapid charging point for plug-in vehicles at gasoline stations in the U.K., as it looks to take advantage of rising demand for electric cars.

The new Shell Recharge service is available at three sites in London, Surrey and Derby, and will expand to seven other U.K. locations by the end of the year.

It is Shell’s first step into the U.K. electric car sector and after last week's purchase of NewMotion, a Dutch firm with 30K private charging points at homes and in offices in Europe.