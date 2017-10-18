BioMarin updates investors at R&D day; cautious revenue outlook pressures shares, down 3%

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN -3% ) updated investors today at its R&D event in New York City. Key developments:

FDA decision on PKU med pegvaliase expected in H1 2018. European marketing application to be filed in Q1 2018.

BMN 290, a selective chromatin modulator, has been selected for development to treat Friedreich's Ataxia. IND on tap in H2 2018. It is a second-generation version of the compound acquired from Repligen.

FDA has signed off on the IND for gene therapy BMN 270 for hemophilia A, including the protocol for a Phase 3 study. The protocol for a second Phase 3 assessing a lower dose has been submitted for review. The global Phase 3 program will be initiated this quarter. The generic name will be valoctocogene roxaparvovec.

Company's gene therapy manufacturing facilities capable of supporting 2,000 patients per year.

Updated data from Phase 2 study of vosoritide showed a sustained increase on growth velocity over 30 months of treatment in 10 subjects.

2017 guidance update: slowing of government purchases in Brazil may impact revenue guidance. If orders are placed as expected, revenue should be at the midpoint, but may drop to the low end if they continue to slow. Non-GAAP earnings are still expected to be in the mid-to-high range. Guidance as of August 2: Revenues: $1.285B - 1.335B; Non-GAAP Income: $30M - 70M.