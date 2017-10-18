New ETFs mirror Republican, Democratic and tax reform strategies

EventShares launched three new ETFs yesterday with a very political twist.

The EventShares Republican Policies Fund (GOP) and the EventShares Democratic Policies Fund (DEMS) consist of portfolios expected to be positively affected by each respective party’s policies.

"Our funds provide a broad-based vehicle for investing in these themes as embodied by the policies of the two major political parties, which often have divergent views on healthcare, infrastructure, and defense," says EventShares Chief Investment Officer Ben Phillips.

Both funds launched at $20. After one day, GOP is up to $20.02 and DEMS stands at $20.01. The top holdings in the Republican fund are Grainger (NYSE:GWW), Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) and KBR (NYSE:KBR) - while the Democratic fund lists Teladoc (NYSE:TDOC), Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) and Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) as its top positions.

EventShares also launched a U.S. Tax Reform Fund (TAXR) aimed at providing exposure to companies expected to benefit from tax reform measures in the U.S.

All three funds are listed on the BATS exchange.

EventShares SEC filing