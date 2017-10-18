Arbutus out-licenses LNP technology to Gritstone Oncology

Arbutus Biopharma (ABUS -4.3% ) inks a collaboration and license agreement with Gritstone Oncology providing the latter with global access to its portfolio of lipid nanoparticle (LNP) products and associated intellectual property. The LNP technology will be used to deliver Gritstone's RNA-based neoantigen immunotherapies.

Under the terms of the deal, Arbutus will receive an upfront payment, milestones and royalties on net sales of commercially available products. Gritstone will also reimburse Arbutus for technology development, manufacturing and regulatory support costs. Specific financial terms are not disclosed.