Orange launches brand in Sierra Leone

French telecom Orange (ORAN -0.4% ) has officially launched its brand in Sierra Leone, building on an already strong presence in sub-Saharan Africa.

The move comes as Airtel Sierra Leone becomes Orange Sierra Leone, following an acquisition wrapped in July 2016.

Sierra Leone has a population of 7M; at the time the acquisition closed, Airtel had 1.3M customers and a mobile penetration rate of 50% in the country.

Orange's sub-Sarahan presence reaches 50M customers in 16 countries; in Africa/Middle East overall, Orange has more than 127M customers across 21 countries. The region provided €5.2B in revenues in 2016, 12% of the company total.