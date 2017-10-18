Therapix teams up with Assuta Medical Center on mid-stage study of sleep apnea candidate THX-OSA01

Therapix Biosciences (TRPX -1.2% ) inks an agreement with Israel's Assuta Medical Center to conduct a Phase 2a clinical trial assessing THX-OSA01 for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea (OSA).

The primary endpoint of the 30-subject study will be the change in quality of sleep before and after treatment as measured by a scale called AHI Index.

THX-OSA01 is a combination of dronabinol, the active ingredient in a synthetic analog of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), and palmitoylethanolamide (PEA), an member of a class of proteins called nuclear factor agonists that regulates the expression of genes. It is believed that the presence of PEA will increase the efficacy of orally administered THC while mitigating unwanted side effects.