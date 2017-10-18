Increase in Class 8 truck build rates

ACT Research says Class 8 truck build rates increased in September to 1.208 units per day.

The YTD build up is up 4.5% compared to a year ago.

"Given the timing, the hurricane surge and the seasonal fall freight peak are lining up into the end of 2017,” notes ACT analyst Kenny Vieth.

"Freight and rate data clearly show the convergence of improving economic activity, hurricanes, and ELD adoption on trucking industry capacity relative to freight activity," he adds.

