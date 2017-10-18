FedEx lays out long-term goals

FedEx (FDX +1.2%) management highlighted tong-term targets in a presentation today.
The company is shooting for profit growth of 10% to 15% per year and operating margins of over 10%.
Express segment: "Targeting operating income improvement of $1.2 to $1.5 billion in FY20 versus FY17, assuming moderate economic growth, current accounting and tax rules and continued recovery from the TNT Express cyberattack."
Ground segment: "Continues to gain revenue share with double-digit margins."
Freight segment: "Margins are rebounding as the industrial environment improves."
Full FedEx presentation (.pdf)
