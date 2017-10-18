FedEx lays out long-term goals

FedEx (FDX +1.2% ) management highlighted tong-term targets in a presentation today.

The company is shooting for profit growth of 10% to 15% per year and operating margins of over 10%.

Express segment: "Targeting operating income improvement of $1.2 to $1.5 billion in FY20 versus FY17, assuming moderate economic growth, current accounting and tax rules and continued recovery from the TNT Express cyberattack."

Ground segment: "Continues to gain revenue share with double-digit margins."

Freight segment: "Margins are rebounding as the industrial environment improves."

Full FedEx presentation (.pdf)