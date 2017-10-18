Facebook Messenger chief: On Russian accounts, monetizing app

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) needs to do more to combat malicious use of its platform, according to the head of its Messenger unit.

Speaking at a Wall Street Journal conference, David Marcus said “In the future we need to increase our level of scrutiny and challenge ourselves to understand the ways people might use a platform in the ways it wasn’t designed for."

Facebook's Messenger app was part of the approach that Russian-backed accounts lured followers, he said.

The company removed 470 accounts last month for violating a policy prohibiting misrepresentation of an account's origin.

As for Facebook's nascent efforts to monetize messenger via advertising, an effort that rolled out globally in July: “So far so good ... I’m cautiously optimistic that we can make this work.”