Exxon buys oil terminal for newly acquired Delaware Basin acreage

Exxon Mobil (XOM -0.4% ) agrees to acquire a crude oil terminal in the Delaware Basin from Genesis Energy (GEL -1.9% ), which XOM says establishes it as a key midstream provider in the growing Permian Basin; financial terms are not disclosed.

XOM says the terminal is its first in the Permian Basin to be anchored by the Delaware Basin acreage the company bought in January.

The facility is interconnected to the Plains Alpha Crude Connector pipeline system, and is permitted for 100K bbl/day of throughput with the ability to expand.