Immune Design continues freefall, down 20%

Thinly traded micro cap Immune Design (IMDZ -20.1% ) is getting roughed again, this time on more than a 9x surge in volume. Shares have cratered 40% in three days following its announcement that it will initiate a Phase 3 study assessing cancer vaccine candidate CMB305 in NY-ESO-1-positive synovial sarcoma. Investors appear disappointed over the potential timeline of the study, expected to start in mid-2018, and its potential effect on the company's marketing applications.

The only other obvious bad news was a downgrade to Neutral by Wells Fargo on Monday but this does not normally account for a selloff of this severity.

