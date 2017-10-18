Chevron slides amid two downgrades, California refinery fire

Chevron (CVX -1.7% ) is sharply lower after getting smacked by two analyst downgrades, as well as news of a large fire overnight at its El Segundo refinery.

CVX was downgraded to Market Perform from Outperform by BMO analysts after the stock reached the firm's $120 price target, acknowledging the company's promising growth prospects but not enough to justify a widening valuation premium.

"Taking consensus PE and EV/EBITDA multiples, CVX trades at 29% and 26% premiums to the sector averages," BMO writes. "Given our flat price forecast, $55/bbl Brent until 2020, we do not anticipate any material upside for the shares, which already trade at a premium to their peers."

Societe Generale also cut CVX to Hold from Buy with a $130 price target, also citing valuation.