WSJ: GE's Flannery may cut thousands of corporate jobs in upcoming review

New General Electric (GE -0.3% ) CEO John Flannery is expected next month to unveil the results of a strategic review that includes thousands of corporate-level job cuts and scaling back of GE’s global structure, WSJ reports.

Flannery also reportedly will shut research centers in Shanghai, Munich and Rio de Janeiro, shifting some of their engineering work into individual business units, a retrenchment that will leave GE - which spent more than $5B on R&D last year - with just two global research sites, located in Niskayuna, N.Y., and Bangalore, India.

GE is under intense pressure to cut costs and end a stock price decline that has erased nearly $80B in value; on the other hand, some of the restructuring moves could suggest to some that the company is in worse shape than previously thought.