Trump not on board with bipartisan Senate deal on Obamacare, bill stalled

Reuters reports that President Trump has backed away from his support for the Obamacare fix developed by Senators Lamar Alexander (R) and Patty Murray (D) that preserves government subsidies to insurers.

Mr. Trump initially stated that the agreement was a "very good solution" for a short-term approach but later reversed course saying he would not support a plan that enriched insurance companies.

Senator John Thune says the deal has "stalled out" with an "open question" future.

