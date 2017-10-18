Fortinet upped to Buy at Deutsche Bank as growth story underappreciated

Fortinet (FTNT +2.6% ) is upgraded to Buy from Hold with a $48 price target, raised from $36, at Deutsche Bank, which believes FTNT will continue to gain market share in the network security space and that the company exhibits an attractive revenue and free cash flow growth profile relative to its valuation.

Deutsche Bank notes FTNT holds slightly more than 10% share in network security today and is expected to gain nearly 20% share of the market's absolute dollar growth in 2017.

The firm also thinks Wall Street underestimates the benefits of FTNT's mix to subscription and that the company can meet or exceed revenue estimates during the next three years, even with conservative product growth assumptions.