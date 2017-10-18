WSJ: Foxconn's Wisconsin plant hits legal snag

The Wall Street Journal reports that Foxconn’s (OTCPK:HNHAF, OTC:FXCOF) $10B factory in Wisconsin has hit a legal snag as the state’s Economic Development Corp. delayed its contract approval vote.

An opposing Democrat says the contract has a “nuclear bomb” that wouldn’t protect the state if Foxconn doesn’t uphold its end of the deal.

Economic Development CEO Mark Hogan attributes the delay to “due diligence” and that the group wants to “ensure taxpayers are protected and Foxconn is able to create tens of thousands of family-supporting jobs.”

Wisconsin offered Foxconn $3B in tax cuts that a state fiscal analysis showed the state wouldn’t recoup for about 25 years.

The Economic Development Corp. next meets on November 8 but it’s unclear if the final vote will happen on that date.

Previously: Legislative analysis on Foxconn plant (Aug. 9)

Previously: CNBC says Wisconsin could decline Foxconn plant (Aug. 9)