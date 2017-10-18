AmEx boosts full-year view after Q3 beat

Q3 net income of $1.356B or $1.50 per share vs. $1.142B and $1.20 one year ago. Revenue of $8.436B up from $7.774B.

Share count down 5% Y/Y to 881M.

Provisions rise 53% to $769M, with company noting strong growth in the portfolio alongside expected increase in write-off and delinquency rates.

Expenses up 6% to $5.8B, with company noting higher rewards expenses. Adjusted operating expenses down 4% Y/Y.

Full-year EPS outlook upped to $5.80-$5.90 from $5.60-$5.80.

Conference call at 5 ET

Previously: American Express beats by $0.02, beats on revenue (Oct. 18)