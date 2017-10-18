Light profit guidance sends eBay lower

EBay reports that Q3 gross merchandising volume rose 8% Y/Y to $21.7B. GMV was up 7% on a currency neutral basis. Marketplace GMV increased 9% on an as-reported basis and 7% on a currency neutral basis.

The company says it added just short of 2M active buyers across its platforms and now has a total of 168M global active buyers.

Non-GAAP operating margin fell 30 bps to 29.6% during the quarter.

Looking ahead, eBay sees Q4 revenue of $2.58-2.62B vs. $2.58B consensus and FY17 revenue of $9.53-9.57B vs. $9.49B consensus. Guidance for FY17 EPS came in at $1.99 to $2.01 vs. $2.02 consensus.