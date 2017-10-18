Airbus says it will push Bombardier CSeries sales over its own A319

Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF, OTCPK:EADSY) will prioritize sales of Bombardier’s (OTCQX:BDRAF, OTCQX:BDRBF) CSeries jet over the smallest version of its own A319 single-aisle plane while seeking to adapt the model’s key elements for future projects, CEO Tom Enders tells Bloomberg.

Enders says he is confident that the surprise deal to acquire a 50.01% stake in the Bombardier CSeries program will make both the CS300 and the smaller CS100 will prove a “roaring success in the market.”

Enders, speaking at the EU Aeronautics conference in Brussels, says Airbus plans to tap cutting-edge CSeries technology in areas such as the cockpit, avionics and composite materials for future aircraft models.

The Airbus-Bombardier deal could take 6-12 months “or even longer” to be completed, providing “plenty of time to figure out what we want to do,” the CEO says.