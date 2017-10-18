Crown Castle issues strong long-term outlook, raises dividend

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) missed expectations slightly with its Q3 results despite growing site rental revenues 10% and boosting adjusted funds from operations by the same percentage.

The company also hiked its dividend by 11%, to $1.05/share.

"Based on the strong demand we see across each of towers, small cells and fiber, we expect revenue growth to accelerate driven by an increase in new leasing activity in 2018," says CEO Jay Brown.

Site rental revenues rose to $893M, and net income rose 17% to $115M. EBITDA of $605M was up 7% and beat an expected $604.3M.

Organic contribution to site rental revenues amounted to 5% gains (8% growth from new leasing, net of 3% from tenant nonrenewals).

For Q4, it's guiding to site rental revenues of $904M-$909M, EBITDA of $624M-$629M (above consensus for $622.3M) and adjusted FFO of $430M-$435M (below an expected $457.6M). That means for full fiscal 2017, it sees site rental revenues of $3.522B-$3.527B, EBITDA of $2.399B-$2.404B, and AFFO of $1.779B-$1.784B.

The company gave its outlook for 2018: site rental revenues of $4.546B-$4.591B, EBITDA of $3.013B-$3.058B (above consensus for $2.818B), and AFFO of $2.219B-$2.264B (above an expected $2.116B).

Shares are flat in after-hours trading so far.

Conference call to come tomorrow at 10:30 a.m. ET.

