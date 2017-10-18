Benchmark Electronics reports Q3 beats, announces CFO retirement

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) shares are up 0.14% aftermarket following Q3 results that beat EPS and revenue estimates.

Q4 guidance: revenue, $590M to $610M (consensus: $623.28M); EPS $0.34 to $0.38 (consensus: $0.42).

Sector performance: Industrials, $124M (-12% Y/Y); A&D, $96M (+17%); Medical, $101M (+17%); Test & Instrumentation, $88M (+33%); Computing, $124M (+16%); Telecommunications, $195M (-2%).

Key metrics: Non-GAAP operating margin, 4.1%; Cash conversion cycle, 72 days (improved 8 days Y/Y); new program bookings, $138M to $165M (annualized, launching in next 12 to 18 months); cash and equivalents, $730M.

Benchmark also announces the retirement of CFO Don Adams.

