Alcoa edges lower after missing Q3 earnings, raising 2017 EBITDA outlook

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) -0.4% after-hours following a mixed Q3 earnings report that showed EPS short of expectations alongside in-line revenues, as well as higher FY 2017 EBITDA guidance.

Alcoa says Q3 adjusted EBITDA totaled $561M, up 16% Q/Q from $483M, driven by higher energy sales in Brazil, improved aluminum pricing and increased shipments for aluminum and bauxite.

Based on stronger alumina and aluminum prices, Alcoa raises its projection for full-year adjusted EBITDA to ~$2.4B, up from the $2.1B-$2.2B range projected during Q2.

Alcoa continues to see strong global aluminum demand growth and hikes its full-year estimate to a 5%-5.5% range from 4.75%-5.25% in Q2, mostly due to planned and actual curtailments in Chinese smelting capacity as well as increased Chinese demand.