United tops estimates for hurricane-impacted quarter

United Continental (NYSE:UAL) edges past estimates with its Q3 report.

The airline company generated pre-tax earnings of ~$1.0B on a pre-tax margin of 9.9%.

Passenger revenue per available seat mile fell 3.7% during the quarter.

Unit cost per available seat mile increased 3.0%.

United noted that it cancelled approximately 8.3K flights as a result of severe weather in southeast Texas, Florida and parts of the Caribbean leading to a Q3 pre-tax income hit of around $185M.

