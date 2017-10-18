SL Green edges higher after Q3 results

Q3 FFO of $152.9M or $1.49 per share vs. $171.6M and $1.63 a year ago, though the year-ago figure was boosted a net $0.20 by special items. Expectations for this Q3 were for $1.56.

1M shares repurchased during Q3 at average price of $101.67 each.

Same-store cash NOI up 1.4% Y/Y, or 1.7% excluding lease termination income.

Occupancy in Manhattan same-store portfolio of 95.3%, up 40 basis points during quarter. Occupancy in suburban portfolio of 86.8% up 130 basis points.

Conference call tomorrow at 2 ET

