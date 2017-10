Zedge narrows loss, boosts overall and average revenues in Q4

Zedge (ZDGE -1% ) narrowed its loss in fiscal Q4 results after revenue ticked up and the company reduced expenses.

It also benefited from a smaller write-off of software/tech development, $27M vs. a year-ago $281M.

Revenues rose to $2.55B, and net loss narrowed to $208M vs. a year-ago loss of $780M.

Monthly active users (last 30 days of quarter) rose 1.9% to 31.7M; total installs rose 26.5% to 273.7M.

Average revenue per monthly active user rose 4.5%, to $0.0255 -- its third straight quarter of increase.

Conference call to come at 5 p.m. ET.

Press Release