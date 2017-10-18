HCA sees ~4% increase in Q3 revenues, but 9% drop in non-GAAP EBITDA; shares down 4% after hours

On a preliminary basis, HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) expects Q3's top line to be ~$10.696B (+4.1%) and ~$1.776B (-9.2%) in non-GAAP EBITDA.

EPS should be $1.15 (-27.7%) but includes losses on the retirement of debt ($0.07 per share).

Another $0.24 per share was lost due to expenses associated with recent hurricanes in addition to an $0.08/share hit related to the Texas Medicaid Waiver program.

Updated guidance: Revenues: $43B - 44B; non-GAAP EBITDA: $8.00B - 8.15B; EPS: $6.45 - 6.70.

Consensus view is EPS of $1.57 on revenues of $10.67B.

Complete results will be released on or about October 31.