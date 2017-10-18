Native American tribe suing Microsoft, Amazon over patents it holds

The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe is suing Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) in federal court for violating patents the tribe holds for SRC Labs.

Companies sued for patent infringement often ask the patent board to invalidate the patents in question. Turning the patents over to a Native American tribe uses its sovereign status to block the patents from administrative review.

Allergan recently gave the same tribe its patents for dry eye treatment Restasis.

SRC is also a plaintiff and the tribe would share in any potential reward.

